Freddie Mercury, 75 years old: Roger Taylor and Brian May pay touching tributes to Queen singer

Roger captioned the post with “Happy Birthday, dearest friend …..forever”

Fans can view the tribute video below, created by the Queen and Freddie Mercury official YouTube channels.

- Advertisement -

Brian May spoke to Express.co.uk about how Freddie might be performing today, in Queen’s 50th Anniversary Year.

Brian stated: “I believe that Freddie, like us all, would experience moments when he thought, ‘Oh God, it’s high time I quit.’ But you don’t. This is how we are. Your life should be as devoted to music and you will.

Publiated at Sun, 05 Sep 2021 10:00 – 0000