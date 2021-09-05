Frida, Jamie Redknapp’s pregnant girlfriend, supports him Soccer Aid: “My man of match”

Model Next is representing her. Mika’s is her representation.

With Jonathan Lourie, a hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie is her partner in four children.

- Advertisement -

Jamie has also two children, Charley (17 years old) and Beau (12-12), from his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

Insta made the official announcement of his relationship with former Tottenham Hotspur player midfielder by sharing a number of photos from their vacation in Santorini (Greece) last month.

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 22:46.47 +0000