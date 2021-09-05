Google to BLOCK Gmail and Google Maps on Some This month’s Android phones

The end is near for those who have been having trouble with older versions of Android. Google plans to prevent users signing in using their Google Accounts on these older versions of Android. Google Maps and YouTube will be affected by this change. WhatsApp abandoned the old version of Android last spring.

The latest update will affect all Android 2.3-powered smartphones. This operating system was launched as “Gingerbread”, back in the days when Google still used dessert names to describe each iteration. It first appeared on December 2010.

Google has announced that it is withdrawing its support for the platform in “our continuing efforts to protect our users”. It suspended contactless payments using Google Pay in February 2017. The Californian firm has announced plans to ban all Google Account users starting September 27.

Users who attempt to log in to Android devices later this month will get a username/password error, even though they entered the correct details. The same error will occur if you try to add Gmail or Google Calendar to your device’s settings menu. Other popular Google apps, such as YouTube, Google Play Store and Google Maps will stop functioning if you try to add a Google Calendar or Gmail account.