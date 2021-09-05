Halo 3’s new “alternate universe” armour skins spark realism The memes and debate have started

343, a Halo developer, began testing Halo: The Masters Chief Collection Season 8 content in Halo 3 and Reach this week. This gave players the chance to try new armor skins from an “alternate universe”.

Season 8 of MCC is called Mythic and showcases Halo “in a deliberately divergent way”, 343 franchise and narrative writer at 343, Jeff Easterling, said in a post on Halo Waypoint.

This is not a joke. The new MCC Halo 3 multiplayer armour sets are geared towards “reimagining” the Mjolnir core armour set as an alternate universe amalgam based on legendary ancient warriors, including Greek mythology and Norse mythology. After all, we’re Spartans!

Easterling stated, “We know that it is wild.” We know that it is ‘outthere’. It’s quite neat, we believe.

The whole experience is giving me a For Honor/Skyrim feeling. Below is a small sample of the available options:

BELOS STHENO – Chosen who succumb to bitterness are blessed and cursed to never walk a path of peace.

BLACKGUARD FORSAKEN DRAGON – There is no fall from grace, only an awakening to reality.

BLACKGUARD CARRION CROW – Some are born to taste ill winds.

BLACKGUARD SORROWFUL VISAGE – Fear can be honed to a sharpness keener than any blade.

BLACKGUARD ASHEN CROWN – It is better to rule in the shadows than serve in the light.

DRENGR VALDEMAR – War demands sacrifice of treasure and blood. The trick is to make sure that it’s not yours.

Some Halo fandoms were surprised to see these armour skins. They said that they are not compatible with Halo’s universe and what Spartans should look like. Although Halo offers armour customization for many years, it is primarily in-universe options that are compatible with the time and space of Halo. These new armour sets are, however, “alternate universe”, as 343 states.

No matter which side you fall on in the realism debate, this week’s Halo Community had a lot of fun with lots of memes. This is a small excerpt:

Leaked armors! From r/halo The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

Halo 3 by season 10 from r/halo The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

Even though the helmets are wacky, I think the Covenant would be afraid of them from r/halo

This new armor looks terrible and does not fit with the halo legends. How the heck 343? I miss the bungie-era halo from r/halo. The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

Hono… For Hono… The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

Halo 3 lobbys gonna look like this in season 8 from r/halo The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

I wasn’t sure about the Season 9 armor, but with the right combinations it can look amazing! from r/halo The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

There is nothing worse than Halo 5 multiplayer armor

From

Indeed. from r/halo The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

Easterling said, “As someone who loves all media, it’s always been a pleasure to see a favorite franchise through a different lens. I apply different styles, themes, eras and more to create surprising new experiences.”

Moments that are able to sit beside a core universe, giving you an unexpected detour and keeping your favorite details and fiction intact. It doesn’t matter if it’s Star Wars with samurai or Batman with steampunk twists, familiar elements can be given an unexpected twist that gives you something new to look forward to while still allowing you to appreciate what made you fall in love. This season of the MCC will do just that and set the tone for other fun and experimental themes in the future.

That last sentence is crucial and well worth more analysis. “The MCC’s upcoming season does exactly that and sets the scene for fun and experimental themes in the future at this venue and others.”

These new armour sets set the scene for Halo Infinite’s expansion of customization options. You can download the multiplayer section of the game for free, and you get a battle pass as well as all the other features that one would expect from a live service. As Call of Duty has shown, even so-called modern day military shooters meant to offer a gritty, grounded virtual splice of life as a solder go off the rails when microtransactions are concerned. When there is a ridiculous skin for sale, realism can be disregarded.

We shouldn’t be too surprised. This approach to skins feels like the natural next step for Halo 3, which, 14 years after it came out, took a page out of the Fortnite playbook and added back bling.

