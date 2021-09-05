How to turn your favorite web apps into desktop applications

As you may have noticed, we do most of our computing through web browsers now. Web apps and websites can do everything, from checking email to watching videos to creating spreadsheets to viewing movies.

Think about what desktop applications you regularly use. For many, it will likely be a photo editor, web browser and possibly an office program. The trend towards working in the cloud has already become the norm. (Microsoft even lets you stream Windows through a web browser now.)

It’s possible now to install some well-known web applications on Windows, macOS or Chrome OS. We’ll explain how to do this using progressive web apps (or PWAs).

Progressive Web Apps explained

Progressive web apps can be described as a specific type of web app. PWAs are not available for every application that you could run online. An online app must be developed in a specific way and follow a set of standards to allow it to function as a standalone desktop program.

Twitter, Spotify and Google Chat are some of the most well-known PWAs. But, there are many others. PWAs are promoted by both Microsoft and Google, which is understandable. It’s therefore the best way to get them up and running is via the Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome browsers.

You won’t notice a big difference when you go from browsing Twitter through a browser to viewing it via a PWA. PWAs run websites in a wrapper for a desktop application, which means that a lot the functionality remains the same. You can treat PWAs as desktop apps, which has a few benefits.

This allows you to manage your apps from the taskbar, dock (macOS), shelf (ChromeOS) and more. PWAs allow you to manage notifications sent from these apps at an operating system level. They can also be treated differently than notifications that come from your browser. These apps will be listed on your main app list. You don’t have to open your browser to access them.