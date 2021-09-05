James Bond: Moneypenny Star spills Sean Connery’s 007 secrets

Connery made 007 the perfect gentleman spy, as elegant and sophisticated as his on-screen attire. But Connery had a different story and Maxwell, his long-time co-star revealed how the Scot has changed in the years since the beginning of Bond.

Maxwell was present from the beginning of Connery’s journey, when Cubby Broccoli cast him in Connery’s role.

- Advertisement -

She stated that she had met Sean first in Cubby’s office at the start. Cubby described him as a terrifying presence and he moved like a panther. He was still an actor, but he looked as though he had lived in a bedit.

He had learned everything, from dressing and buying shirts to proper table manners. The Scottish accent was altered. They had to record his dialogue in Dr. No one at a.

READ MORE: James Bond Sean Connery: Booze needed for iconic scene ‘So nervous’