James Bond: Sean Connery quits 007 After You Only Live Twice.

After starring in five James Bond movies, Sean Connery quit the role that had defined his Hollywood career. The 007 actor, who was a star in 1967’s You Only Live Twice (You Only Live Twice), wasn’t happy. Due to what he perceived as an insufficient character development throughout the films, he had become dissatisfied with his role.
The Telegraph reports that Connery had become tired of the attention from fans as a celebrity.
The Bond actor was filming You Only Live Twice, Japan. He was repeatedly followed by a photographer into the public toilet and then pursued relentlessly by a stalker.
Connery also had issues with Harry Saltzman and Cubby Broccoli, 007 producers.
Tensions were at an all time high and the Bond actor refused to leave his trailer when Cubby was present.
The salary of the actor from Scotland was $750,000. 25 percent of his merchandising profit was added on to it.
Connery stated that EON Productions would like him to make a sixth Bond film. He wanted $1 million plus a portion of the gross.
The producers refused to pay the money and cast George Lazenby, an Australian model for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service in 1969.
Connery received more money than he had requested to be allowed back after only one Bond movie.
Following the filming of Diamonds Are Forever and The Offence directed by Sidney Lumet, Connery began his second passion project, 1973’s The Offence.
The second, which was to feature William Shakespeare’s Macbeth and only Scottish actors (with the ex-007 as the lead), was originally planned. Connery’s Macbeth version was quickly abandoned, as Roman Polanski was in production.
Connery had starred in six Bond films. Producers tried to convince Connery once more to come back for 1973’s Live and Let Die. However, Connery declined and Roger Moore was chosen. Connery was cast as Bond in 1983’s Never Say Never Again.
