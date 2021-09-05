James Bond: Sean Connery quits 007 After You Only Live Twice.

After starring in five James Bond movies, Sean Connery quit the role that had defined his Hollywood career. The 007 actor, who was a star in 1967’s You Only Live Twice (You Only Live Twice), wasn’t happy. Due to what he perceived as an insufficient character development throughout the films, he had become dissatisfied with his role.

The Telegraph reports that Connery had become tired of the attention from fans as a celebrity.

The Bond actor was filming You Only Live Twice, Japan. He was repeatedly followed by a photographer into the public toilet and then pursued relentlessly by a stalker.

Connery also had issues with Harry Saltzman and Cubby Broccoli, 007 producers.

Tensions were at an all time high and the Bond actor refused to leave his trailer when Cubby was present.

