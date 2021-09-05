Just landed: Sky, Netflix, and Prime Video available for free Many with huge fines

The online piracy crackdown is continuing with hundreds of people that watched paid-for services like Sky , Netflix and Prime Video illegally facing major consequences. More than 200 individuals were arrested for illegally subscribing IPTV services, which allow them to access paid-for subscription channels. Police arrested a reseller selling illegal streaming devices.

Total of 240 persons were taken into custody. They now face fines in excess of PS20,000 and possibly jail time.

- Advertisement -

These arrests were made in one region in Italy. This comes after years of law enforcement efforts to decrease the number of pirate IPTV stations in that area.

According to TorrentFreak, the arrests took place in the Italian city of Piacenza.

The IPTV service offered unlimited access to Sky, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. All the arrested had been subscribing.

IPTV services cost approximately PS8.50 per month, which is considerably less than the costs of all these legitimately purchased services.

- Advertisement -

You get access for free to many paid-for services at that price.

READ MORE: From today, Sky Q has one advantage over Virgin Media, BT and Freesat