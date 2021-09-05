Kaspersky offers comprehensive cybersecurity software Half-price

SAVE 50%: Kaspersky Total Security is on sale for 50% off as of Sept. 5, with prices starting at under PS20.

The trouble with cybersecurity solutions like VPNs, password managers, and antivirus software is that these cover a particular aspect of your online life, without providing comprehensive cover for your digital world.

Enter Kaspersky Total Security, the award-winning protection against hackers, viruses, and malware. You get privacy and payment protection, as well as premium features such a VPN and password manager.

Kaspersky Total Security is on sale for 50% off as of Sept. 5, with prices starting at under PS20. To get the discounted price, you will need to register as a new customer. The software can be downloaded, installed, and started immediately following purchase.

Kaspersky offers the most complete coverage for as low as 50%

Publié Sun, Sep 5, 2021 at 05:52.26 +0000