Life after death? Experiences are ‘incredibly real’ when the brain goes haywire, says scientist

The technology may even be used to treat dissociating conditions or other painful conditions such as fibromyalgia.

OBEs are evidence that the soul has escaped the body during a time of trauma. It is unlikely.

Dr Aspell stated, “They are incredibly real and seem very real to those who have them.” This is a very powerful experience.

It seems like their “self”, or their consciousness or soul or spirit, or whatever else they choose, is separate from their bodies.

Naturally, people can conclude that this must mean that they have a soul, or that my mind, or consciousness, isn’t attached to their bodies.

It’s no surprise that this conclusion would be reached when the event occurs within the context of possibly dying.

Experts say the brain is very plastic and can easily be confused if it’s given the right conditions.

The brain produces vivid hallucinations during OBEs, such as those described by patients who appear to be floating over their bodies.

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 07:01:00 +0000