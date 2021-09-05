Liverpool has a wildcard-free agent who might be able to help Reds January AFCON Problem solved

Klopp could be able to make an unforgettable return to Anfield in support of his diminished attack for the New Year.

In seven seasons at Liverpool, he scored 62 goals and made 94 starts. He also won a Champions League medal in 2018.

- Advertisement -

He was a star on Merseyside and formed an infamous partnership with Luis Suarez. They scored 22 goals that almost led Liverpool to the Premier League title of 2013/14.

Sturridge, who was a free agent at the time of his abrupt departure, scored four goals in Trabzonspor’s 11 league matches.

Subscribe to our Daily Express Sport Instagram PageHERE

Publié Sun, Sep 5, 2021 at 05:08.07 +0000