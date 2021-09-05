Monty Don’s health: “I believe I’m dying” – The Gardeners World host was confronted with two fatal conditions

The 66-year-old who has received an OBE has been hosting the BBC Two show for more than two decades. The presenter, despite his success has experienced multiple health issues that forced him to leave the show to get medical attention. This includes a stroke and peritonitis. __S.4__

Panic set in when he didn’t feel better.

Monty was convinced he was okay and began to explore the Herefordshire countryside.

“I told Sarah my husband, ‘God! Something funny’; it could be that I’m having a stroke. This is not a tragedy, we were just thinking about it. I said, ‘Hang on, I can move my fingers.’ “Oh, grab a hold, it’s fine,” I thought. “

He recalled the moment to The Guardian, 2009: “I felt so tired I didn’t know if I was going or coming.” It was strange feeling dizzy and weird when I woke up.

The presenter said, “I looked at Sarah and said, “Hold me, Sarah, because I believe I am dying, and if so, I would like to die in my arms.”

Later, medical examinations revealed that Monty suffered from a transient Ischaemic attack.

The temporary interruption in blood supply to brain is called a “ministroke” and it’s usually caused by a blockage.

These are the symptoms to watch out for in order to recognize a stroke:

FAce – The face might have fallen on one side.Numbness in the one arm

ARMS – The person might not be able lift one arm and raise the other because they are weak or paralysed in that particular arm.

SPeech: Their speech might be blurred, garbled or slurred, or they may have trouble understanding what you are saying.

TIf you have any of the following symptoms or signs, it is time to dial 999 right away.