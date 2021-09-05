Paying unpaid caregivers could receive PS270 more per month and a decrease in Council Tax

For Carer’s Allowance claimants, the next payment will be made in December 2021. The payoff will occur on October 11th 2021.

If you are interested in applying for this additional payment, please be aware of the fact that your loved one must reside in Scotland. They cannot be located in any other part of the UK.

The Scottish Government offered a one-off boost to the Carer’s Allowance Supplement in the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was to help carers through the crisis.

It was paid at PS230.10 on June 2020. However, carers who received Carer’s Allocation awards that were retroactive may have been able to get this payment in December 2020.

Social Security Scotland should be contacted by claimants who did not receive this payment, but were re-dated with their Supplemental Benefit to April 13, 2020.

Publiated at Sun, Sep 5, 2021 8:12:00 +0000