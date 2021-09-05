PS Now will remove a huge PS4 game from its shelves in September

2021 has already seen plenty of exciting video games news shared by Sony and others, and that includes what new titles are coming to its subscription services on PS4 and PS5 consoles. The biggest news for PS Now subscribers is The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt leaving PS Now. - Advertisement - This week’s popular RPG will be removed. The good news is that new PS4 games will replace it. The Witcher 3 wasn’t the only game to be dropped in this month’s edition, but it is the most important. Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War are two other options. Detroit: Become Human will also be available on PS Now for several more months.

PS Now has The Witcher 3 for 3 months, which is the longest time a game can be available. We don't yet know if Sony will have any major games to replace Geralt. An earlier week news report confirmed that PlayStation Now will add the classic Final Fantasy 7 game of the 1990s to its catalog on September 7. This game is considered one of the greatest ever, but it may only be seen by retro-game fans. It will be followed by other Final Fantasy games, but they will not be considered a trade deal for The Witcher. Borderlands 3 is another big game that will disappear in September. However, it isn't planned to occur until the end. Anyone who wishes to try the looter gun has less than one month.

In the meantime, The Witcher 3 and any additional content will disappear from PS Now's library starting September 6. Judgement will be leaving PlayStation Now in October, with Streets of Rage 4 & Red Dead Redemption 2 going away in November. We don't yet know which new game will replace The Witcher 3 but we have an idea of when it will be revealed. We have seen previous announcements that the PS Now unveil will take place on Monday September 6th and new games on Wednesday September 7th.

Below is a complete description of the games that have been removed from the PlayStation Now streaming platform. THE WITCHER 3 WILD HAUNT The story-driven, open-world role-playing game takes place in an imaginative fantasy world. It is full of meaningful choices and powerful consequences. You play as a monster hunter who is tasked to find a child from prophecy. The world has many hidden caverns, mountain passes and merchant cities. The Game of the Year Edition contains The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and all 16 DLCs. There are also two Expansion Packs available: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. BORDERLANDS 3 Original shooter-looter, back with a slew of weapons and an adventure filled with mayhem! You can blast through the new worlds with four different Vault Hunters. Each one has deep skills, customization, and abilities. You can play solo, or together with your friends. Take on crazy enemies and score tons of loot to save your home. You can play with any person online, or in split-screen multiplayer co-op regardless of what your mission status is.

Publiated at Sun, Sep 5, 2021 08:01:00 +0000