Sarah Harding, Girls Aloud’s star passes away at 39 It is a heartbreaking struggle with cancer

Sarah’s mom confirmed this heartbreaking news via an Instagram post.

She said that Girls Aloud passed away peacefully at her home in today’s sleep.

She wrote an emotional tribute to her daughter, saying: “It is with great heartbreak that I share the sad news that Sarah my precious daughter has tragically died.”

“Sarah’s fight with cancer is well-known to many of you. She fought tirelessly from the moment she was diagnosed until her death.

