Spotted in Germany: Prototypes of the 2023 BMW M4 CSL model

The 50th anniversary of the BMW M brand’s existence will be celebrated in 2022. They will be celebrating it with style, of course. Next year, a series of celebration events across the globe will be held, including the 24 Hours of Nurburgring and the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The 2023 BMW M4 CSL will be one of the vehicles that will be presented at these venues.

BMW may be working on two exciting models, the M3 CS and the M4 CSL. According to rumors, the G80 M3 will get the M3 CS model and the M4CSL will be the top-of-the-line M4 models. With less than one year to go before their unveiling, prototypes have been actively tested in Europe.

According to @wilcoblok’s latest spy photos, the BMW M4 CSL 2023 appears to have been captured. This prototype isn’t the aggressive CSL/GTS style that many people expect. There are still some questions surrounding it. It also doesn’t have the same racing kidney grille as other prototypes. It is highly probable that the future prototypes will feature a unique bodykit.

New M headlights will be added to the 2023 BMW M4 CSL. There is also an option of racing or bucket seats. The CSL will also be lightened with many weight-saving features. A lot of carbon fibre will be used to achieve this, almost everywhere.

The special edition will include the S58 engine underneath the hood. However, the 3 liter straight six will make 540 horsepower in the M4 CSL. This is a 30HP increase over the competition model. This seems to be true based on what we have seen in other special editions models, which had similar power increases. An automatic transmission is used to pair the engine with the vehicle’s rear-wheel drive system.

The production of the G82 BMW M4 CSL is expected to begin in July 2022, and end in February 2023. We expect that the available units will be very limited due to the relatively short production schedule.

Publié Sun, 05 Sep 2021 at 08:20.06 +0000