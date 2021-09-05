Stephens reveals online abuse after US Open exit

Sloane Stephens was defeated by Angelique Kerber, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 on Friday’s third round match

American Sloane Stephens said that the hate is “so exhausting” and “never ending” following a flood of racist and sexist comments on social media.

Angelique Kerber defeated the 2017 champion 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 on Friday. The winner was then subject to more than 2000 angry or offensive comments.

The 28-year old wrote, “It is so difficult to read messages such as these, but I will post a few so that you guys can understand what it feels like after a losing,” in an Instagram Story. She also shared some of the abuse and threats she had received.

After showing three screengrabs, she said that “this type of hatred is so exhausting” and would never end.

This is something that we don’t talk about enough. But it does really stink. It’s a blessing to have support from others. Positive vibes are more important than negative.

I choose to bring you guys joy on here. But it is not always sunshine and roses.

Stephens was ranked at the top of the world, number 3. She then shared supportive messages from her team following the loss. These were the people that she called the “only ones who matter”.

Stephens was ranked 66th in this year’s season-ending grand final at Flushing Meadows, despite having reached the last 16 at Roland Garros as well as the third round of Wimbledon.

The American defeated her extraordinary singles record, which stands at 15 wins and 14 losses. She fought back on Monday to beat Madison Keys in a tiebreaker before beating Coco Gauff, No 21 seed in Wednesday’s night session match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In protest of online abuse, earlier this year the International Tennis Federation and the Lawn Tennis Association in Britain joined the broad-ranging boycott of social media by sport organisations.

Sky Sports News reached out to Facebook for comments.

Hate will not win

Hate will not win

Sky Sports is dedicated to creating a safe place for discussion and comment on skysports.com as well as our social media channels.

