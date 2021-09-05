Suranne Jones claims that the Vigil role has sparked concern among husbands “What in the world have they done?”

Suranne Jones (42), admitted that her new role as Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva in the drama about crime has raised some questions from her partner. The actress, Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva has always been eager to do her own stunts, despite potential dangers.

She admitted that the coronavirus lockdown had taken a toll upon her physical capabilities.

Suranne said to the BBC, “When I read the script, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that sounds incredible – I can do all these stunts! “

But I didn’t realize how old I actually was. “But I forgot how old I was when I read it.

To be able to perform those scenes, I needed to work out a lot.

