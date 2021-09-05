Surprise position plan by Arsenal for Takehiro Tomiyasu PS19.8m deadline day transfer

Arsenal won’t be initially playing new signing Takehiro Tomiyasu in his natural position, according to club technical director Edu. Tomiyasu, a former Eintracht Frankfurt player, joined the Gunners in an abrupt PS19.8million contract on transfer deadline day. This was to increase Mikel Arteta’s summer support to more than PS150m.

This 22-year old defender played at the centre-back most of his professional career. He made 96 appearances at this position.

He has also played right-back, but his appearances in this position are more than twice as many than those made for central defense.

Arteta is still having problems with the Brighton centre-back Ben White, although Arsenal spent PS50m earlier this summer.

Rob Holdings, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers have all been part of Arteta’s defense so far this year.

They failed to impress as nine goals were conceded by the Gunners in their three Premier League games.

