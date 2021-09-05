Surprise position plan by Arsenal for Takehiro Tomiyasu PS19.8m deadline day transfer

Arsenal won’t be initially playing new signing Takehiro Tomiyasu in his natural position, according to club technical director Edu. Tomiyasu, a former Eintracht Frankfurt player, joined the Gunners in an abrupt PS19.8million contract on transfer deadline day. This was to increase Mikel Arteta’s summer support to more than PS150m.
This 22-year old defender played at the centre-back most of his professional career. He made 96 appearances at this position.
He has also played right-back, but his appearances in this position are more than twice as many than those made for central defense.
Arteta is still having problems with the Brighton centre-back Ben White, although Arsenal spent PS50m earlier this summer.
Rob Holdings, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers have all been part of Arteta’s defense so far this year.
They failed to impress as nine goals were conceded by the Gunners in their three Premier League games.
Arsenal’s positive news is Gabriel’s imminent return, which will be Arteta’s first choice partner for White once both are fully healthy.
The Gunners defense suddenly appears stronger once the Brazilian has returned in and Tomiyasu is lined up at the right-back.
After the international break, they have a favorable run of fixtures and are now able to make improvements.
Edu explained also that Arsenal has no specific targets this season and that he is simply excited to see how Tomiyasu, the club’s remaining signings, all work together.
Edu stated, “I do not want to be in the top four, top six, top eight, or top ten.”
“I just look forward to watching this team play together. It’s great to see everyone get fit.
“I would love to see the squad, but I haven’t seen it yet. It’s something I look forward to because Mikel and I both believe that the team will have a successful season.
Publié Sun, 05 Sep 2021 at 13:23:50 +0000