The near-disastrous encounter of Julia Bradbury with Charles “Nearly knocked off his thumb”

Ms Bradbury returns to screens for the fifth instalment of The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on ITV at 9.30am this morning. This presenter is a Greek mother and explores hidden sides of Greece’s Islands. This week, Ms. Bradbury visits the Dodecanese group of islands near the East-Europe border to discover Symi and Rhodes.

The former Countryfile host discovers Byzantine art in Rhodes and learns to paint historical frescoes. - Advertisement - Ms. Bradbury enjoys Symi’s famous shrimp, and learns the art of sponge diving. Ms. Bradbury has had the privilege of meeting many stars over her two decades of television. The presenter admitted that she almost caused a royal catastrophe when, in 2013, the Prince of Wales visited BBC One’s Countryfile. Continue reading: Kate Middleton is horrified to see a ‘dead’ body: “Oh my goodness!”

- Advertisement - Julia Bradbury confesses in The Mirror that “I almost knocked his thumb off.” “I almost hammered his thumb into.” The future King also “whipped” her with a bramble, she told the publication. Ms Bradbury said that Charles continued to make fun of the incident, saying, “Oops! I don’t want damage to expensive BBC property.”

He stated, “We must think about the kind of world that we are leaving to our grandchildren and successors.” - Advertisement - It should cause us to rethink how we handle things, so that we don’t spoil it. Ms. Bradbury also advocates for conservation, and she attended the Extinction Rebellion demonstration in October 2018. Though not always in approval of Extinction Rebellion’s methods, the presenter has previously taken to Twitter to show support for the group’s core message.

Ms Bradbury replied to an email last year claiming Extinction Rebellion “still is not taken seriously” that climate emergencies would cause “more casualties than any wars.” Presenter: I agree… The pandemic proves that. The world has been impacted by the destruction of natural areas, mistreating nature and denying wildlife their right to exist wild. Julia Bradbury and Julia Bradbury will be presenting the Greek Islands on ITV at 9:30am.

Publié Sun, 05 Sep 2021 at 07:19.01 +0000