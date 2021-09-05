Upgrades will be made to your next eBike in order to make it more efficient Last longer

Bosch just announced features for the new-generation eBikes. Bosch has just announced the new eBike System that will allow electric bike makers to access next year. Bosch components are used by many eBike manufacturers, including Cannondale and Canyon, Kona (Petit, Peugeot), Raleigh, Raleigh, and Trek.

These manufacturers offer a variety of upgrades for their 2022 eBikes.

Bosch will be introducing the PowerTube 750 next year, which is their largest capacity battery yet.

PowerTube 750 has a 20% greater range than the predecessor. This means that your next generation eBikes can last for longer, and will allow you to go further.

The new 4A charger will power it. It takes six hours to charge the battery fully. Half-charges take two hours if you only need one.

Bosch claims that this will work together with the Performance Line CX motor unit. Bosch claimed it will make mountain biking more enjoyable.

