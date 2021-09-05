Upgrades will be made to your next eBike in order to make it more efficient Last longer

Bosch just announced features for the new-generation eBikes. Bosch has just announced the new eBike System that will allow electric bike makers to access next year. Bosch components are used by many eBike manufacturers, including Cannondale and Canyon, Kona (Petit, Peugeot), Raleigh, Raleigh, and Trek.
These manufacturers offer a variety of upgrades for their 2022 eBikes.
Bosch will be introducing the PowerTube 750 next year, which is their largest capacity battery yet.
PowerTube 750 has a 20% greater range than the predecessor. This means that your next generation eBikes can last for longer, and will allow you to go further.
The new 4A charger will power it. It takes six hours to charge the battery fully. Half-charges take two hours if you only need one.
Bosch claims that this will work together with the Performance Line CX motor unit. Bosch claimed it will make mountain biking more enjoyable.
Bosch stated that the maximum torque of 85 Nm can have a significant effect on how you ride eMountain bikes. This motor allows for rapid acceleration in tight turns, obstacles and at low cadence. It also makes it easy to start up steepest hills. The motor can also be used to accelerate at high speed.
The new Bosch parts offer many improvements that users will be able to notice the moment they begin pedaling for the first.
Fans of eBikes will notice more than just the performance improvements.
Smart upgrades for 2022 electric bicycles will be possible with the new eBike System.
The Kiox 300 LED control unit is one of the most striking additions.
It will be used in conjunction with the new eBike Flow App, which provides fitness data that can help you with your training.
This small color display is “optimum reading” during day and night. It will be updated over-the-air with new features.
Bosch 2022 parts will include an LED remote.
The control center allows you to quickly capture information and call up data like the length of the ride or distance covered.
If you are having trouble, the LED remote is a great helper.
To activate Walk Assist, simply push the minus button if you encounter a hill too steep to cycle.
Bosch spoke about new eBike components, saying: “The intelligent system by Bosch eBike Systems, which includes the eBike Flow App, control unit and display as well as the battery and drive unit, ensures an individual eBike ride. This new generation of eBike parts combines high quality components and digital functions to enhance your riding pleasure.
Your eBike Flow App is the crucial component. This app opens up a connected eBike universe, which allows for new riding possibilities. The Home screen allows you to enhance and customize your eBike’s functions, receive over-the-air updates and record your activity. You can also keep track of all important information through the home screen.
