Valorant enforces Windows 11 security features

Windows 11 is still in flux despite its release just a month ago. One of the most significant issues with Windows 11’s new TPM 2.0 security requirement for protection against firmware attacks remains. While this security feature can be bypassed to run Windows 11, it seems that Riot Games and Valorant has already begun to enforce the measure – so PCs running Windows 11 without TPM 2.0 cannot run Valorant.

While Windows 11 isn’t officially available until October 5, interested users have been able to download a preview version for a few months now – and the latest build of the new OS seems to have included a nasty surprise for Valorant players who have used workarounds to avoid the TPM 2.0 security requirement.

As spotted by XDA Developers, users have begun to report that affected Windows 11 users trying to play Valorant are getting error messages that state the current build of Riot’s anti-cheat service Vanguard requires both TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot enabled – which then kicks them out of the game.

Riot enforces this because the “Trusted Platform Module” firmware system makes cheating much more difficult. Cheats who are banned from Riot will be unable to immediately fake a new ID. It’s possible, given its utility for developers that TPM 2.0 will not be restricted to Windows 11 For Valorant. Riot can enforce this requirement on Windows 10.

To ensure that Valorant is a trustworthy platform, Valorant now enforces both Secure Boot and TPM if you are using Windows 11. @RiotVanguard team yet again leading the anti-cheat industry in the right direction for competitive integrity pic.twitter.com/qgTM1yNqdA — Anti-Cheat Police Department (@AntiCheatPD) September 3, 2021

It also seems very likely that the restriction won’t stay limited to Valorant alone, as all of the most popular multiplayer games on PC would probably love to support any Windows 11 features that would severely hamper cheating. We’ll just have to wait and see if the likes of Fortnite will also start requiring TPM 2.0 too.

