“Very attractive teenager” How Princess Anne incited the First royal walkabout, 1970

It was a historic moment for the Royal Family when they first went on a ‘walkabout’ around Sydney, Australia.

- Advertisement -

Sir William Heseltine was the Queen’s ex-private secretary and helped organize the event in Sydney. He wrote his memoir “The Royals in Australia” in which he admitted that there were some difficulties for all.

Sir William stated that the media interest in the first few walkabouts had been frenetic. The press claimed that Prince Philip had, upon being addressed in Greek by a member of the crowd, replied in rude English.

“I had the task of sorting out the idiotic drama.”

READ MORE: UK house prices predicted to surge by 30% in the next 10 years