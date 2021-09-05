Quantcast
20.7 C
United States of America
Sunday, September 5, 2021
type here...
Life Style

Virgin Media offers important advice for Sky TV customers in light of the big announcements by Sky TV

By Newslanes Media
0
4

Must read

Virgin Media offers important advice for Sky TV customers in light of the big announcements by Sky TV

Virgin posted on its blog: Virgin stated that there is no better time than now to learn about all of the channels and services available.

Sky One will be closing in September and being replaced by Sky Max and Sky Showcase. You can read more about them here. There are also a few channel number changes.”

- Advertisement -

If you love Virgin Media, here are all the new and repositioned Sky channels.

Below is a complete list of the channels that changed, and their current locations.

Publié Sun, 05/09/2021 at 06:09:00 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous article“All of this for only 12p!” Savvy mom shares her top tip on how to save money on Boots products worth PS90
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks