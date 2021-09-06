Act 2 Valorant Battle Pass Act 2 Date: When will Act 2 Pass be available and a new map?

Battle Pass has ended. The next Valorant update will hit servers September 8, in the United States.

Riot Games has had to postpone the Launch of Act 2 Battle Pass and Map several times. However, it appears that everything is ready for an easy release.

- Advertisement -

Act 2 will arrive without an Agent, but there is a chance it will.

The new Valorant Battle Pass will continue to be entertaining players this week, while Fracture maps and the Valorant Battle Pass will remain.

The Act 2 Battle Pass September for 1,000 VP will be available, just like in the past. It includes weapon skins, gun buddies, cards, sprays and titles.

These items are included for free: Artisan Ghost Weapon Skin, Artisan Gun Buddy and Artisan Gun Buddy. Nice Try! Spray, Versus // Phoenix Card and Phoenix Card