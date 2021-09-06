Act 2 Valorant Battle Pass Act 2 Date: When will Act 2 Pass? New map released?

Battle Pass has ended. The next Valorant update will hit servers September 8, in the United States.
Riot Games has had to postpone the Launch of Act 2 Battle Pass and Map several times. However, it appears that everything is ready for an easy release.
Act 2 will arrive without an Agent, but there is a chance it will.
The new Valorant Battle Pass will continue to be entertaining players this week, while Fracture maps and the Valorant Battle Pass will remain.
The Act 2 Battle Pass September for 1,000 VP will be available, just like in the past. It includes weapon skins, gun buddies, cards, sprays and titles.
These items are included for free: Artisan Ghost Weapon Skin, Artisan Gun Buddy and Artisan Gun Buddy. Nice Try! Spray, Versus // Phoenix Card and Phoenix Card
This week Fracture will also go live as part of Valorant’s next major update. Riot Games confirmed that the map features an H-shaped layout and a split in the middle, which reveals the sides. Routes can also be connected by long zip lines.
Similar to previous maps, be on the lookout for tie-ins with Valorant Lore and interactive narrative objects.
WHAT DATES ARE THE NEW BATTLEPASS AND VALORANT EPSODE 3 ACT 2 DELIVERED?
Riot Games has confirmed that Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 and Battle Pass will be released on Tuesday September 7.
Based on the plans of Valorant, European servers will likely be behind other European servers.
“There are a few cards and sprays that were inspired by memes or jokes from the community, but I will let you guess what they are.
The Follow Me Buddy is the most trusted buddy that we have ever had in battlepasses. I recommend paying attention. Since it links back to the Cinematic that we published a few months prior, the Versus // Phoenix+ Phoenix card makes a great addition to your deck. It’s also something we mentioned in an earlier battlepass using the Broken Mirrors card.
We are trying to make more series content to allow players who love collecting to add items to their collection.
These include the Map Schema and Weapon Manufacturer Schema cards, as well as Versus cards. We are excited to announce the Unstoppable series of cards. The first one features Reyna as her Ult Form draining the souls from enemies she has killed.
Published at Tue 07/09/2021, 01:14:00 (+0000).