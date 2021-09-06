Alex Phillips, GB News: Angry at ‘boorish ‘cancel culture ‘They call them far right!

Alex Phillips, a former Brexit Party MEP has raged against Brits who call GB News “far right”. She made the fiery rant during her afternoon program. She said that she had “point blank refused” to invite guests to her program. She noted that this refusal is what fuels political inequalities and tribalism.

Ms Phillips stated that “Today’s constant barrage identity politics and ridiculous name calling has entered political discourse. It has been concentrated into a series boorish soundbites, inflammatory clickbait and seen the center ground collapse, and all the noise pushed to the edges.

It doesn’t matter if you are left-wing or right-wing. Today, it is almost expected that you choose a side, and then subscribe to one of a list ideologies.

“The terms left, right and center have been made insulting in their own rights, with a creeping cancel culture that means the two supposed combative cabals frequently decide it is perfectly okay to ignore any interaction with the other side.

I should have known. There are many people out there who would like to portray this channel as extreme right. I have invited many potential contributors to the program to offer their contribution. Many refuse to talk to me. This is a self-fulfilling prophecy about political inequalities.

