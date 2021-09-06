Aurelia, a financial automation startup raises $3M seed round Blossom Capital is the leader

Financial automation platform, Aurelia has raised $3 million in seed funding, led by Blossom Capital.

Aurelia describes itself as an “IFTTT for Finance” and is geared towards small business owners who want to connect their bank accounts to financial tools. This gives them more control over cash flows, taxes, etc., without the need to know any code.

Through his Zinal Growth investment vehicle, Guillaume Pousaz (Founder and CEO of Checkout.com), and Erez Mathan (“ex-COO at GoCardless”) are examples of angel investors.

Sebastian Trif was one of Transferwise’s first engineers. Jasper August Toes and Dragos Apostol founded Aurelia.

Trif stated that while there are many fintech apps out there and banks trying to take everything from a company, small business owners don’t want to move their financial lives into new products.

Blossom Capital founder Ophelia Brown said that she was a small-business owner and knows firsthand the difficulties and frustrations of managing their accounts and finances. Aurelia was the perfect solution after years of searching.

Trif said: “On a function-by-feature basis we are competing with established plugin packs you must have on your accounting software such as Quickbooks and Xero. Smart SME banking solutions such as Tide and Revolut for Business are also in our sights, although they have fewer features.

Aurelia’s Beta Platform is Now Live in Estonia, Romania and Germany.

