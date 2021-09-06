China’s Weibo bans 21 Kpop Fan Accounts for being ‘irrational’ star-chasing behavior’

Weibo is China’s highly censored Twitter. It announced that 21 fans accounts for various K-pop artists were suspended by Weibo on Sunday due to their “irrational star-chasing behaviour.”

These accounts have been temporarily suspended for 30 jours and are dedicated to South Korean musicians, including members of South Korean pop groups.BTS, Blackpink and EXO are all banned. These temporary bans were imposed after the suspension of a fan account dedicated BTS artist Jimin.

Notice on Jimin Fan ClubAccount reads:Weibo community rules have temporarily prohibited the account from posting. Weibo also stated that certain blog posts had been removed.

Weibo stated that it opposes star-chasing behaviors like these and will take it seriously. It also promised to promote rational star-chasing and maintain community order.

The ruling Communist Party has been focusing on the entertainment sector in recent weeks. President Xi Jinping has expanded his clampdown against private businesses beyond the initial target of the tech sector. Zhao Wei was one of China’s top actresses. Her presence on the internet overnight was almost completely removed from China. Her Weibo fan page was closed. Her name was also taken from all streaming sites and removed from TV shows and movies she appeared in, some dating back to two decades ago. Although some celebrities from China have been previously targeted by the government, this latest crackdown is more extensive and severer in its severity. Their presence has been removed almost entirely from the internet in the country. China’s young people are also being targeted by authorities for their celebrity fan culture. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), recently revealed 10 steps to eliminate “chaos” in celebrity fan clubs. These include banning attempts to rank celebrities on the basis of popularity and tightening rules around fan club accounts and talent agencies. Popular video platform iQiyi had cancelled all idol talent shows a day before, calling them unhealthy. Some Chinese social media users commented that the crackdown reminded them of the Cultural Revolution. This decade of political turmoil and cultural suppression between 1966-1976 saw arts and culture be restricted to propagating party propaganda. Popular culture is a central ideological battlefield for the Communist Party. They have long kept entertainment under tight control with strict censorship. It has supported its growth by supporting local films and programs that aim to win over the Chinese public from Hollywood and foreign productions. The party’s obsession with cultural and ideological control has increased under Xi. Popular stardom and fandom have become a pernicious influence, especially among the youth. CNN’s Beijing bureau also contributed to the article. __S.30__

Publié Mon, 06 Sep 2021 at 14:00:50 +0000