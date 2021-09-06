Companies are Recruiting in Unique and Creative Ways Get it now

Read: 4 Franchise Owners Share the Best Interview Questions To Ask When Hiring

AI-driven chatbots fuel manufacturing hires

Finding talent and qualifying applicants is time-consuming, especially when you have multiple jobs to fill. AI-based chatbots are able to handle certain tasks. A Fortune 100 manufacturing company found and qualified 325 job candidates in only two weeks using conversational AI.

The Wendy chatbot engages with active and passive job seekers using in-depth chats and outreach efforts. This bot automates the process so that your team can concentrate on the next step.

Client Relationship Consultancy employs bold designs

Client Relationship Consultancy created a special themed and varied swag for distribution at a developer conference. The tagline “This is not for you” was intriguing and went against the conventional “we are hiring” method.

YokelLocal’s “about us” page is a big draw for attention

The “about us page” of a brand is usually a collection of job titles and photos. YokelLocal takes a different approach with clickable images. A short biography and link to employees’ social media accounts will appear once a visitor clicks on the image. This allows job seekers to get more information about the company’s leadership.

Mailchimp takes inspiration from the films

It’s not always easy to ask social media users for meet-and-greets. But Mailchimp designed an ad referencing Napoleon Dynamite. The ad provided the essential information like time and place, but it used fun graphics to make it stand out among the sea of online advertisements.

Chenega Corporation uses technology to find candidates

Many companies are now targeting passive candidates for jobs. However, it can be tedious and sometimes not productive to manually search social profiles. Chenega Corporation turned to Hiretual, an AI-based candidate sourcing tool for recruiters.

Hiretual searches the web for applicants. It also uses your customer relationship management platform (CRM), and applicant tracking system (ATS) to find them. Tech tools can help small businesses make smart hiring decisions quicker.

LinkedIn highlights Hewlett Packard’s (HP) standout

Candidates for jobs need to be able to relate to the company culture. It can be difficult to communicate your company culture online. HP uses two branded hashtags to share details about their culture on LinkedIn. The hashtag is added by current and former employees to posts. This adds a personal touch without feeling forced.

Salesforce rewards employees for referrals

According to Fortune, 52% of Salesforce’s “new hires come from referrals by current employees.” Creating an employee referral program encourages staff to suggest friends or family members who could be a great fit. For even more results, you can give a bonus to your employees or make it a contest.

AbbVie provides extra employee resources

Potential applicants often face obstacles to finding a job. These include finding childcare and meeting remote learning needs. AbbVie partnered with the nonprofit organization E4E Relief to offer grants to workers. In doing so, they prove their dedication to supporting employee wellbeing.

For your business, find creative ways to recruit.

You may find that traditional methods don’t attract the right applicants. You should instead find a new approach that suits your brand and expands your reach. You can market your company across many channels. Technology allows you to reduce time.

