Companies are Recruiting in Unique and Creative Ways Get it now

This story originally appeared on CO– by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Jessica Elliott wrote this story and it was first published on CO-O by U.S. Chamber of Commerce. __S.12__
It’s not just about finding job candidates. Finding the right people is what it’s all about. Waiting for your post on Facebook to get traction, or hoping that you will receive responses to your Career Page are not as productive.
These companies employ creative recruitment strategies to recruit qualified candidates. Take a look at these strategies and decide if they can help you with your own strategy.
Automattic employees are featured on YouTube
Automattic is a remote company that employs people who can not come to the office. Instead, Automattic created a YouTube channel dedicated to sharing employee stories from across the world. The videos typically last less than two minutes and feature workers talking about their jobs, skills and hiring process.
TikTok is used by the NBA to recruit people
From behind-the-scenes videos to tips from NBA recruiters,
AI-driven chatbots fuel manufacturing hires
Client Relationship Consultancy employs bold designs
YokelLocal’s “about us” page is a big draw for attention
Mailchimp takes inspiration from the films
Chenega Corporation uses technology to find candidates
LinkedIn highlights Hewlett Packard’s (HP) standout
Salesforce rewards employees for referrals
AbbVie provides extra employee resources
For your business, find creative ways to recruit.
Finding talent and qualifying applicants is time-consuming, especially when you have multiple jobs to fill. AI-based chatbots are able to handle certain tasks. A Fortune 100 manufacturing company found and qualified 325 job candidates in only two weeks using conversational AI.
The Wendy chatbot engages with active and passive job seekers using in-depth chats and outreach efforts. This bot automates the process so that your team can concentrate on the next step.
Client Relationship Consultancy created a special themed and varied swag for distribution at a developer conference. The tagline “This is not for you” was intriguing and went against the conventional “we are hiring” method.
The “about us page” of a brand is usually a collection of job titles and photos. YokelLocal takes a different approach with clickable images. A short biography and link to employees’ social media accounts will appear once a visitor clicks on the image. This allows job seekers to get more information about the company’s leadership.
It’s not always easy to ask social media users for meet-and-greets. But Mailchimp designed an ad referencing Napoleon Dynamite. The ad provided the essential information like time and place, but it used fun graphics to make it stand out among the sea of online advertisements.
Many companies are now targeting passive candidates for jobs. However, it can be tedious and sometimes not productive to manually search social profiles. Chenega Corporation turned to Hiretual, an AI-based candidate sourcing tool for recruiters.
Hiretual searches the web for applicants. It also uses your customer relationship management platform (CRM), and applicant tracking system (ATS) to find them. Tech tools can help small businesses make smart hiring decisions quicker.
Candidates for jobs need to be able to relate to the company culture. It can be difficult to communicate your company culture online. HP uses two branded hashtags to share details about their culture on LinkedIn. The hashtag is added by current and former employees to posts. This adds a personal touch without feeling forced.
According to Fortune, 52% of Salesforce’s “new hires come from referrals by current employees.” Creating an employee referral program encourages staff to suggest friends or family members who could be a great fit. For even more results, you can give a bonus to your employees or make it a contest.
Potential applicants often face obstacles to finding a job. These include finding childcare and meeting remote learning needs. AbbVie partnered with the nonprofit organization E4E Relief to offer grants to workers. In doing so, they prove their dedication to supporting employee wellbeing.
You may find that traditional methods don’t attract the right applicants. You should instead find a new approach that suits your brand and expands your reach. You can market your company across many channels. Technology allows you to reduce time.
