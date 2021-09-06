Dr. explains how to get to sleep.

Sleep hygiene has garnered a lot of attention in medical circles, as individuals spend a third of their life in bed. According to some studies, sleeping naked can improve sleep quality and skin health. Your health is also dependent on the condition of your bed sheets. Although many studies support the health benefits of naked sleeping, an American doctor suggested that germ-laden gas may cause your sheets to become stained.

The same study also showed that tighty-whities can catch these particles. Please, for your partner’s sake, sleep in your underwear. - Advertisement - This video was uploaded by a popular plastic surgeon and has been seen 8.2 million times. America’s Holistic Plastic Surgery Surgeon Dr. Youn said: “For women, if your Gyno says you should sleep with no underwear, listen. For guys, put on your tighty whities before you go to bed. DON’T MISS:

- Advertisement - “And change your sheets regularly you disgusting animal!” Although the doctor did not mention which study, it was clear that a 2001 BMJ study determined whether flatulence is germ-laden or non-germivorous. __S.12__ Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, who wrote the paper, said that the research was inspired by a question from a nurse. She wanted to find out if she had been quietly farting during surgery in the sterilized environment. __S.14__ A researcher asked a colleague to blow wind onto two Petri dishes at a distance five centimetres. He had to do this once he was fully dressed and with his pants on.

The Petri dish grew visible lumps over night of the two kinds of bacteria found in gut and skin. __S.17__ - Advertisement - Dr Kruszelnicki observed that wind had not affected the growth of bacteria through clothing, which suggests that clothes act as filters. __S.19__ Dr Kruszelnicki said: “Our conclusion is that the enteric area in the second Petri dish were caused by the flatus.” “It seems that flatus can cause infection if the emitter is naked, but not if he or she is clothed.

The results are not alarming because they don’t contain any harmful bacteria. They’re very similar to yogurt span> In addition to bacteria festering on your pillows, dead skin cells, sweat and saliva may also be responsible. Lab tests have shown that pillowcases can harbor 17,000 more strains of bacteria than samples from the toilet. __S.25__ Studies have also shown that human skin loses over 500 million cells each day, and these can build up in the sheets while you sleep. __S.27__ Dust mites can be attracted to this area, and they will discard the droppings. This could trigger asthma, allergies or flare-ups.

Publication Date: Mon, 06 Sep 2021 at 15:16:00 +0000