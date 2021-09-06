Dream11 prediction: SAW-E and TL-W Dream11 predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pitch Report and Today’s Playing 11

In the second match of the Unofficial One-Day International Series, South Africa Emerging Women and Thailand Women will face off. The match will take place at Potchefstroom’s Senwes Park on September 7.

South Africa Emerging Women just won the 5-0 series over Zimbabwe Women. They also did well in the match against Thailand Women. They managed to score a respectable total of 192 runs and were victorious by 45 runs.

The opponents were the Thai Women, who could bowl out the African Women within the first innings. They failed to reach the target, which gave them a 1-0 advantage over their opponents. With a victory in this match, they will be looking to even the series.

SAW-E and TL-W: Probable Playing 11 today

South Africa Emerging Women

Andrie Steyn (C), Nicole de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Faye Tunnicliffe, Saarah Smith, Tebogo Macheke (WK), Delmo Tucker, Leah Jones, Khayakazi Mathe, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti

Thailand Women

Nattaya Boochatham, Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Konacharoenkai (WK), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiraung, Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleporn Laomi, Phannita Maya

Match Details

SAW-E vs TL-W 2nd Unofficial One-Day International

Date and time: September 7, 01:30 IST

Senwes Park in Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

Our analysis of the first match on Senwes Park reveals that it is both a well-balanced pitch for bowlers and batsmen. Both teams combined for 339 runs and all 20 wickets were taken on the same day.

Most likely, the team that wins the toss chooses to bowl first to chase down the total.

Top picks for today’s SAW/E vs. TL-W Dream11 Match

Wicketkeeper

Nannapat Konacharoenkai is the safest choice to be the wicket-keeper for this contest. This Thai women keeper performed well with the bat during the previous game. She will continue that performance in this contest.

Batsmen

Faye Tunnicliffe is an outstanding batsman for the African side. She scored 65 runs in the last match with 86 balls, but she will look forward to this match.

Nattakan Chantam is the opening batsman of the Thailand Women. In the last encounter, she scored 34 runs and had a 52-run strike rate.

All-rounders

Nattaya Boochatham – Nattaya Boochatham will be the top all-rounder in Thailand and the captain. Both in the batting and bowling departments, she is a good performer.

In the final meeting, she took 5 wickets with an impressive economy of 2.9% in 7.1 runs.

Delmi Tucker is South Africa’s Women’s All-rounder. She scored 25 runs in the match and took 2 wickets. This match will see her hoping for a better result.

Bowlers

Onnicha Kamchomphu is an excellent option for Thai bowlers. In 9 overs, she also took 3 wickets at a great economic rate.

Khayakazi Mathe – Mathe can also be a great option for the African bowling team. With an economy rate 5 runs per over, she picked up three wickets in seven overs.

The top 5 most talented players in the SAW-E team vs. TL-W Dream11 prediction group

Nattaya Boochatham – 185 Points

Delmi Tucker- 112 points

Onnicha Kamchomphu- 104 points

Khayakazi Mathe- 89 points

Faye Tunnicliffe- 87 points

SAW-E stats and TL-W Dream11 predictions team

Delmi Tucker 25 runs and 2 wickets

Onnicha Kamchomphu – 3 wickets

Naruemol Chaiwai – 34 runs

Faye Tunnicliffe – 65 runs

Nattaya Boochatham 5 wickets

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Today

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Team – 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nannapat Konacharoenkai, Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Faye Tunnicliffe, Sarah Smith, Nattaya Boochatham, Delmi Tucker, Leah Jones, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Khayakazi Mathe, Jane Winster

Captain: Nattaya Boochatham Vice-Captain Delmi Tucker

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Team – 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nannapat Konacharoenkai, Nattakan Chantam, Nicole de Klerk, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nattaya Boochatham, Delmi Tucker, Leah Jones, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Khayakazi Mathe, Nobulumko Baneti

Captain: Faye Tunnicliffe Vice-Captain: Onnicha Kamchomphu

