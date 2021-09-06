Esports: Why is there such a low number of professional female athletes Are you a gamer?

With nearly half of the gamers in the world now female, almost all are gamers. While there are many successful female gamers and gaming personalities, few make it big in esports. This is the competitive side to video games.

Exclusively shared with BBC, research has revealed that esports is lacking female success. It found that only 30% of all the million-dollar prizes in competitions are going to females. Joe Tidy, our Cyber Reporter speaks with female players in esports to learn why so many women are not at the top of their game.

Produced and directed by: Natalia Zuo

Executive producer: Claire Williams

Publié at Tue 07/09/2021, 00:13.34 +0000