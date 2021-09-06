President of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), Alok Sharma has arrived in China to meet with top climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and discuss “how we work together towards a successful COP26”. This comes one week after China told the US that the US made a “strategic mistake” at a previous meeting. John Kerry, the US’ Special Presidential Envoy to Climate Change had asked Beijing for more efforts to reduce emissions. Beijing was furious at being called a threat.

While the UK and the US appear to stand in solidarity with China, it seems that the EU EU's highest climate representative is missing from action. As he flew from India to China, Mr Sharma stated that China was the largest emitter of greenhouse gases and responsible for 25% of global emissions. He also stressed the importance China's climate actions. Polito was told by an EU official that Frans Timmermans, the EU's executive vice president and climate envoy, hasn't spoken to Mr Xie in six months. The official stated that "Timmermans has 55 Portfolios of Fit to Manage" in reference to the large climate legislation package released by the European Commission on July 1.

He added, "I don't think they can compare their efforts because of the different job loads. Kerry is not involved in US national climate policy. "The Other Thing is… and you can also criticise it, but Brussels is not off in August." While it is important to note that Commons was also in recess during the Chinese New Year, this does not seem to have affected Government's China strategy. According to an official, Mr Timmermans plans to make contact with other global leaders in the next months. Some are still concerned about what they've seen. Byford Tsang is an EU-China expert. He said that "I hope the EU can be more effective in contributing to climate diplomacy towards China but it's just not happening at the moment." READ MORE: Parkinson's disease: 'Swiss army knife' for gene editing could treat incurable illness

Later this year, the United Kingdom will be hosting the 26th UN Climate Change Conference, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland. Johnson invited Xi to his party, but he has yet to confirm. This comes just a few days after China failed to meet the UN extended deadline on climate promises. Experts are unanimous in their belief that the world can’t win against climate change if it doesn’t reduce China’s greenhouse gas emissions. President Xi Jinping promised that his country would aim to reduce its carbon emissions by reducing them to zero before 2030. He hasn’t said what.

