Johnson’s Plans: A staggering increase in national insurance taxes

According to government sources, Downing Street supports a one percent increase while the Treasury would like to see an amount as high as 1.25 per cent.

Sajid Javid even advocates for a 2 percent increase.

According to The Times, he believes that the PS10 billion expected from one percent would not be sufficient.

What is the working principle of NI?

If you are employed, NI refers to a tax that is taken out of wages above PS9,564 per year or PS184/week.

Publited at Mon, 6 Sep 2021 09:19:00 +0000