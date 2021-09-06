Quantcast
Lara Lewington, Martin Lewis’ wife and presenter, scolds her face Tongs for hours prior to filming

By Newslanes Media
0
13

Lara Lewington (42), has frosted her face using her hair tongs while trying to straighten her post-run locks. Martin Lewis‘s presenter wife shared the news with her 47,000 Twitter followers today.

She stated: “Dashingly to film, tried curling my hair post-run, but burned my face with tongs. Now hair must be covered burn, the curls aren’t working properly…the glamour!”

The incident attracted a lot of attention from fans.

One replied: “Looking forward this week’s @BBCClickin that case @spenley. #banteropportunity.”

One other said, “Living your dream!”

“And you can see that @spenley is very happy with it.

Enjoy “A Back to School theme at @BBCClick This Weekend, Enjoy!”

COVID-19 caused some problems during filming. Last week, the co-presenters returned to the studio for the first time since then.

Lara took some time off to visit Martin Lewis (49), and Sapphire Lewis (49) recently.

Publiated Mon, 06 Sep 2021 at 19:16:16 +0000

