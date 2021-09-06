Leonardo DiCaprio, a ‘painful to observe’ actor was “dismissive” of ‘infatuated’ co-star Claire Danes

According to the synopsis, the book says: “Now at 80 years old, she finally chose to share her remarkable life story. It’s worth it.”

Find out why she got curled hair from being born in an airplane, what tricks led her to be known for being the most naughty girl Oxford High School had ever seen and how Bob Monkhouse became her best male kiss.

This book has a lot of brilliant and hilarious stories, from Vanessa Redgrave declaring her love, to the Queen telling her to quiet down,

The cast includes Scorsese, Streisand and a cross-dressing Leonardo DiCaprio, Isaiah Berlin and a Leonardo DiCaprio. This Much Is True is warm, honest and full of surprises.

This Much is True, Miriam Margolyes published September 16th by John Murray. PS20 The book can be purchased here.

Publited at Mon, 06 Sep 2021 02:52:52 +0000