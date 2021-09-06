London Tube Chaos: Many flee when fire breaks out on Victoria Line Platform

Staff had to evacuate around 500 residents after the train’s smoke caused by a defect. After the fire, Victoria Station and Green Park were closed. Due to the fire, part of Victoria Line between Brixton Street and Warren Street is currently suspended.

Transport for London (TfL), in a statement to Express.co.uk stated that smoke was coming from a deficient train, which led to the alert. - Advertisement - TfL spokeswoman said that they apologise for any disruption caused by the Victoria Line. Victoria Tube Station was shut down due to smoke from a deficient train. Our engineers worked to move the train in order that normal service could be resumed. We are currently working hard on restoring good service as soon as possible.

London Fire Brigade reports that a fire broke out in the battery compartment of a train on platform 3 heading northbound. - Advertisement - Firefighters were summoned to the fire station at 11.40 am. The blaze was under control by 1.00pm. Other parts of Victoria are experiencing delays due to the blaze. London Fire Brigade provided this statement to MyLondon: “Firefighters were dispatched to investigate reports that smoke was coming from the Victoria Underground Station train.”

There was an electrical fire under the train platform at platform 3 on the Northbound Victoria Line. Station staff evacuated approximately 500 persons from the station. No injuries were reported. - Advertisement - The Brigade was summoned at 1140, and the fire was brought under control by 1305. Three fire engines were brought in from Fulham and Chelsea fire stations.

Notices on the TfL website warn travelers of possible “severe delays”. The message said that there was no service between Brixton Street and Warren Street, and severe delays on the remainder of the line because Victoria has received a fire alarm. Tickets are accepted for London Overground, London Buses and London Buses. “

LBC gathered responses via social media from witnesses. At 12:38 pm, one user wrote: “Green Park has been evacuated. The smoke is coming from the Victoria Line Tunnels. Everyone is fine, btw. A user commented, after making fun of the Victoria Line’s “painfully HOT” status: “I said that and there literally was a fire at Victoria Station.”

Publication Date: Mon, 6 Sep 2021 at 13:03:00 (+0000).