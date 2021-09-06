Photos of the BMW i Vision AMBY in action

We had the opportunity to view BMW’s new two-wheeled concept vehicle at the 2021 IAA. It is a futuristic pedal-electric bicycle that will be available in the future, along with the BMW Motorrad AMBY. It is not only impressive mechanically, but also looks great. The AMBY brothers fit in perfectly at the 2021 IAA. It would be much easier to use a pedal-electric bicycle for the journey around Munich.

Both versions of the AMBY are cool looking. The standard BMW i Vision AMBY is ultra-modern, with a minimalist approach that feels very fitting for the times. It’s sleek, sophisticated, simple, and features slick designs, such as the internally-routed brake lines, which hide them from the exterior. While the Motorrad AMBY is sportier, with its unique single-sided rear swinging arm and chunkier tires. It looks like it could handle far more terrain than the standard bike.

The standard version is a true pedal-electric bike, meaning it needs to be pedal for the electric assistance to work. However, the Motorrad version doesn’t require pedaling , though it can still be pedaling if the rider chooses. However, the Motorrad bike has a grip-mounted throttle that can provide the electric propulsion.

There are three speed ratings available, regardless of the bike that you choose: 25 km/h (15.5 MPH) for bicycle tracks; 45 km/h (28.5 MPH) for city centers roads and 60 km/h (37.5 MPH) for multi-lane roads. Different speed ratings require different insurance and licenses. The bike can be geofenced to determine its location and the maximum speed at which it can go. Digitally connecting with AMBY allows riders to upload their insurance and licenses, allowing for different speeds.

These sorts of urban mobility concepts are the sort that many automakers are looking at for the future. With automobiles becoming more and more taboo in urban city centers, premium pedal-electric bikes could be very popular among urbanites in the coming years.

