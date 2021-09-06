Portcast receives $3.2M in order to make it more transparent Sustainable supply chains

Many manufacturers and freight forwarders still manage logistics manually. This involves tracking the shipment with an online or phone lookup and then entering this data into an Excel spreadsheet. Portcast, which describes itself as a “next-generation logistics operating system,” makes the process more efficient by gathering data from myriad sources and not only track shipments in real-time, but also predicts what might affect its progress, like major weather events, the tide and pandemic-related issues.

Today, the company revealed that it raised $3.2million in pre-Series A financing, led by Newtown Partners through the Imperial Venture Fund. Participation from Wavemaker Partners and TMV as well as Innoport, Wavemaker Partners and SGInnovate was also included. Portcast, a Singapore-based company, serves clients across Asia and Europe. Part of the funding will be used to expand in other markets.

Co-founders Nidhi Gupta and Dr. Lingxiao Xia met at Entrepreneur First in Singapore. Gupta was the chief executive officer of Portcast before he started. She had previously held leadership positions at DHL in Asia. She realized that the logistics sector’s inefficiencies were actually an opportunity to create something. Dr. Xia is Portcast’s chief technological officer.

Portcast claims it can track more than 90% world ocean cargo and 35% air cargo and forecast the demand for over 30,000 routes. Geospatial data such as satellite data that shows where ships are and what direction they travel at, which ports they’re heading to, and wind speed, are some of the sources. Portcast looks also at economic trends (e.g., Brexit’s effect on UK ports, how vaccination rollouts around world change airline capacity and ship capacities), and weather disruptions such as the Suez Canal Blockage.

Additional data sources include transactional information from customers, including large shipping companies or freight forwarders.

TechCrunch’s Gupta stated that “the challenge is in how we can let all of these data speak the same language.” This data comes in at different frequency and with different granularities. So how can you combine it all and ensure that the machine understands it?

Portcast currently uses Intelligent Container Visibility to track shipment containers in real time. Forecasting and Demand Management tracks the booking patterns. Portcast does not use IoT for tracking containers as it would be prohibitive to put a device into every container. However, they are working with IoT vendors to develop hybrid solutions. For example, one device could be placed in a container, and the data can then help to manage the remainder of the shipment.

Startup’s mission is to predict how companies will operate and help them reduce manual work. There are logistic operators who receive hundreds of tons of cargo every week. They’re manually checking it every day. This data is entered into Excel sheets and used to plan downstream operations,” stated Gupta.

She said that the COVID-19 epidemic created an urgent need for digitization. Supply chains have gone from being cost-efficient to being essential to delivering products on schedule. So we partner with large manufacturers and freight forwarders. A European food and drink company sent a shipment from Europe to Taipei. This is a journey that normally takes around 70 days. It took three months for the shipment to reach its destination. Portcast helped its customers to understand why the shipment took so long to arrive by tracking it as it traveled through different ports.

Gupta stated that, “Besides just predicating when there will most likely be disruption,” he was able to identify and state there is a delay of X day because of the likely occurrences such as a typhoon, or transshipment. This empowers trucking and warehouse teams because it allows them to tell how many containers will arrive and what their shipping and logistics plans are. This reduces detention fees and port fees as well as the time spent manually looking at different companies’ websites trying to find out their supply chains span>

Portcast has a distinct advantage over other logistic tech startups looking to improve supply chain visibility. It launched from the Asia-Pacific region where vessels often pass through many ports and must work around weather conditions like tropical storms or typhoons. Portcast’s technology, which was developed for shorter journeys between Singapore (and Malaysia) can also be applied to intercontinental routes such as Asia and Europe or Asia and America.

Gupta stated that “our technology is globally scaled and allows us to compete with other players in the market.” Gupta added that our technology is global in scale and allows us to compete against other players in this market. The strong connection between ocean freight and airfreight allows for us to see patterns and gives leverage to any company who joins our platform.

Portcast plans to expand its predictive AI capabilities and add prescriptive AI in the coming quarters. The platform is currently able to tell companies about delays. However, prescriptive AI will allow it to provide automated recommendations. It can inform clients which ports are quicker, what ships or modes of transportation can be used to get around disruptions, and even how they can optimize their capacities.

Order Visiblity, which will allow users to track the contents of containers containing a particular item, is another feature planned by the company. It will be available for purchase at the end this year. Consumer prices for many different kinds of products are rising, due in part to overwhelmed supply chains. Portcast allows companies to monitor specific SKUs and show the CO2 emissions of each shipment.

Gupta stated that carbon offsetting and carbon trading are only possible if you can see how much your spending is. Gupta said that allowing for predictions such as “if you’ll arrive early”, a shipping company can slow down and conserve fuel like bunkerfuel, which will not only save a lot of money but reduce CO2 emissions.

