The Pembrokeshire tour is described as “Cornwall with fewer crowds”. It recommends starting at Tenby, and ending at St Davids.

These attractions include Stackpole, Barafundle Bay and other locations.

- Advertisement -

Great stops include the Lily Ponds of Bosherston and Broad Haven South Beach, Freshwater West, and Freshwater West.

St. St.

Wales is a great place to visit with its beautiful coast and rich history.

Publiated Mon, 6 Sep 2021 at 19:03:37 +0000