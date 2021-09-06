This week, Sims 4 receives a huge update on Spa Day

The Sims 4’s Spa Day DLC – a previously released game pack, smaller than an expansion, bringing a bunch of pampering-themed content to the simulation game – is getting a pretty sizeable batch of updates this week. Maxis and EA have announced that this pack will get improvements and new features on tomorrow. There are also additional options like nail treatments and facial masks.

The Sims 4 Spa Day update will include a variety of gameplay and activities, as you can see from the trailer. The new treatments include manicures and pedicures as well as the previously mentioned facial masks. This update also includes new nail colours and designs. It gives sims more customization options, especially for those who love to be bold.

The update will bring some personality changes to your sims’ gameplay. You’ll find a new “Inner Peace” aspiration, and a “High Maintenance” trait, which will presumably give more difficult sims an extra dimension. They can relax with a day at the spa.

To make it easier for children to participate in the existing Wellness activities, they have now been extended to allow them to do yoga or meditation whenever their hearts desire. Adult sims who are looking to make bigger and better changes in their lives online can apply to be a Zen Guru, or Self-Care Specialist. This will allow them to teach mindfulness to others, which could lead to some in-game cash. The trailer is here:

To reap the rewards of this update, you’ll have to purchase the Spa Day Pack. It drops September 7. It’s completely free to those already possessing it.

