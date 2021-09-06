Tinder has relaunched its ‘work mode’ to help you find your partner. Work hours and ready to return to work?

- Advertisement -

The return to work is slowly progressing, so Tinder decided that it would relaunch its ‘work mode. You can search for your partner right from your computer, without others knowing.

Tinder’s “work mode” was launched for the first time in 2017. It allows users to access the site from their laptops or computers. The interface can be hidden so that other people don’t see it.

The platform stated in a statement that “Going back at the office doesn’t mean you have to leave Tinder aside“

What does Tinder’s “work mode” look like?

It is easy to use the 2021 version ‘work mode’. You just need to click the briefcase icon in the corner of your screen every time someone passes your desk.

The button will change Tinder’s interface to a fake project management tool called ‘Meeting Minute. It will make it appear you’re’very busy with work matters.

Be careful when using Tinder at work…

They shared their tips for keeping your love life secret from the dating app. Block coworkers from searching you on Tinder.

The ‘work mode” function can not hide Tinder’s interface from monitoring software. If your company has software to monitor computer activity, employees will soon realize you’re doing a match during work hours. This is especially true if they have remote access to your monitor to view the screen. It’s real. This detail is so important that many have lost their jobs.