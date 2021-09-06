TUI, Ryanair, Ryanair & British Airways: Jet2, TUI and easyJet Are there any new rules for face-masking on planes?

These are the most recent face mask rules for Jet2, TUI and easyJet as well as Ryanair, British Airways, British Airways, and Ryanair.

How do you fly with Jet2 without a face mask?

Jet2 passengers aged six and older must use a mask to protect their faces. All travellers, regardless of their vaccination status, must comply with these rules.

You must wear a face mask on all flights and in airports.

Jet2 is aware that certain accommodation providers might require their guests to use face masks.

Jet2’s website says: “You cannot board any Jet2 flight if you don’t have a mask on.”

You must remove your mask only when you are asked to identify you at the gate. Remember to put your mask back on after you are done.

Jet2 must be contacted by passengers who do not need to wear a mask on their flights.

Jet2 explained: “We will ask you to provide specific medical evidence in order to verify this. We don’t accept lanyards or exemption cards downloaded from the internet as proof of exemption.”

A flight may refuse to allow passengers who don’t have a mask on their face.

