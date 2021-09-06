The automotive industry’s best are here in Munich, looking at the most recent car launches. However, the work is continuing in all other areas of the country. BMW brought their M50 four-door electric coupe i4 to the IAA Mobility Show. However, many are still swooning over this prototype in Munich.

It is clear that BMW seems to be far behind the pack in this new EV battle, judging by what was presented in Munich by Audi and Mercedes-Benz. While its major rivals have already delivered thousands of electric vehicles to customers, and are releasing more models every day, we still wait for BMW to release its first iX and i4 model. It’s now that they can be sold, no matter how tempting.

So far, we’ve seen everything there is to see about them. From the specs, to the technology, and everything in between. And yet, nobody outside of BMW has actually driven them and test things out to tell us whether it works well or not. As you can see in the video below, test drivers are still pushing the cars to the limit on the Nurburgring. The video below shows an i4 M50 at work, BMW’s first ever electric car with the most powerful letter in the world embedded in its name.

This must be a sign of something, and we have high hopes for the i4M50. The specs tell the story with 544 HP and almost 800 Nm of torque, along with a 0-100km/h acceleration time of just 3.9 seconds. The suspension must be adjusted to handle the weight. It remains to be determined whether BMW can pull this off, but the footage shows that there’s not much lean in the video below. The car was pushed all the way to its limit at the Nurburgring. It is encouraging.