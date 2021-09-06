Waspi nurse is double beaten by the news that “I have been cheated of my State Pension”

Waspi women such as Cath Williams, who were unable to receive their State Pension for up to six years without any warning, are reviving their efforts to get compensation. To highlight the plight of their victims, more than 20 landmarks in the UK will glow purple at night, including Cath Williams’ home town, Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria.

Cath (67) stated that the fight to get redress to nearly four million women who were born in 1950s and lost as much as PS50,000 of their income, when the State Pension age was raised to make it more comparable with men, is one of fundamental fairness. - Advertisement - “I come from a northern working class family. My father was a teacher, and my mom was a shop assistant. My upbringing was strict and I am angry at the way my State Pension has been taken away from me. Cath began her career as a nurse at the age of 16 in 1975. She worked full-time with a few breaks for two children. She was ill after nearly 40 years of dedication.

Cath was 55 when he contracted bacterial meningitis. He returned to work part-time after one year. My salary was more than half, but I had a good pension. I believe it took only four years before I received my state pension at sixty. - Advertisement - It was shocking to learn that she had been told by no one she could claim the right until she turned 66. “At 62, I felt completely burned out. I had to take a small pension from my employer even though we were worried about our financial future. Cath received her State Pension at age 66 at a lower rate due to a change in the rules about contributions. It was not something I had asked for, and it wasn’t told to me. READ MORE:State pension: 1950s woman claims pensioners ‘passing away’

Barrow Borough Council, Carmarthenshire, Wales, and Renfrewshire, Scotland, are just a few of the many councils that have lit up to support local Waspi women. - Advertisement - Ann Thomson, leader of the Barrow Council said that it was keen to help with the campaign. “I hope that we all achieve the best outcome as a Waspi woman.” Pat Molyneux is the joint coordinator Barrow-in-Furness & District Waspi. She said that securing support from Barrow Borough Council would help to raise awareness about the plight for women who were born between 1950 and 1960. She stated that she hoped MPs would find an equitable and quick solution to the injustice inflicted on women by the successive changes in the State Pension Age.

