“With Sarah, it was under her arm” Dr Hillary warns about hidden danger of breast cancer

At the tender age 39, Sarah Harding, a star on Big Brother and Girls Aloud, has died tragically. The shock of how someone so young can be affected by breast cancer is a stark warning to many women the importance of getting checked and being aware of the potential early signs of the disease. Good Morning Britain’s Dr Hilary Jones reiterated this warning, pointing out that Sarah experienced a lump underneath her arm and not the normal lump at the breast. Many believe that a lump under the arm is the most obvious sign.

Dr Hilary described Sarah's unusual case, as only 5 percent are under 40. He said, "It is important to be aware of early warning signs of breast cancer." Jones explains that signs and symptoms of breast cancer include: Increase or decrease in breast size

Modifications in form

Modification in texture

The skin is subject to pricking

Pulling the nipple

Any discharge.

Dr Jones talked about Sarah's early signs, which included a lump in her arm or lymph glands. He stressed, "If you are unsure just go to get it checked out." I know people find it hard to make appointments with their GPs face-to-face, but preauthorized cancer patients are possible. If you believe you might have something that could be considered suspicious, you will be seen by the doctor immediately and referred for further investigation. It is vital and absolutely essential.

Breast cancer is not well understood.

There are many risk factors that can increase your chances of getting breast cancer. These include age, family history and exposure to estrogen or contraceptive pills.

Use your fingertips to check for breast cancer. Move your pads around the breasts with your fingertips, covering your entire armpit.

Apply light to medium pressure and then firm pressure. Squeeze the nipple gently to detect any lumps or discharge.

You should immediately contact your doctor if you see anything that is not normal.

