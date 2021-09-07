2021 IAA: BMW iX3 Facelift debuts in Munich

Despite being a quiet launch, the BMW iX3 is actually the first brand-new EV since its predecessor the i3 in 2014. The launch was not inspired by the lackluster specifications and unimaginative design. It has been redesigned and features a better interior and design. We’re showing you live photos from the all-electric crossover as the facelifted model just debuted at the 2021 IAA Munich.

Here in Munich, we got our first in-person look at the facelifted BMW iX3. Its new looks are certainly better than before and give it an edgier, sportier vibe. It’s still a BMW X3 at its core, so it’s nothing radical or exciting but it is handsome. The new headlights are slick, the kidney grilles are sportier, and its front air intakes are more aggressive.

Under the skin, nothing’s changed, though. It still gets the same 286 horsepower rear-mounted electric motor, with the same 295 lb-ft of torque, making it rear-wheel drive. That motor gets its electrons from the same 80 kWh battery pack, which give it the same 286 miles (460 km) of range.

Although the BMW iX3 is a basic electric vehicle, it has a few key features that make it stand out. The iX3 is as enjoyable to drive as the standard X3 and possibly even more so, has enough range to be decently entertaining, and plenty of power. Although it isn’t fast, it can be enjoyable enough.

BMW sells as many X3s as it does 3 Series sedans (more X3s in some markets), so the iX3 should be a bigger hit than it is. We’re assuming with its slightly new looks; the sportier nip and tuck of the LCI facelift, that it might gain some newfound customers in Europe and China.

Publiated at Tue 07 Sep 2021 21.18:05 +0000