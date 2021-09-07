7 Amazing Quotes from the Legendary Michael K. Williams

- Advertisement -

September

7, 2021 Read for 4 minutes

Michael K. Williams, a Hollywood regular for a long time enough that it was almost taken as a given. The five-time-Emmy-nominated TV and film actor — known to most for his role as openly gay stick-up man Omar Little in HBO’s criminal-justice saga The Wire — passed away unexpectedly in his Brooklyn apartment last weekend at the age of 54.

Williams was born in Brooklyn, and started his career in showbusiness as a choreographer and dancer in the 1990s. He was also utterly fearless in screen performance. Williams was more than just his role as Little. He also excelled in defying stereotypes with lived-in roles such as Chalky White, an underworld character in Boardwalk Empire, a conflicted parent in small-town Texas in Hap & Leonard, and Lovecraft Country’s alcoholic father struggling with his closed-minded lifestyle and the legacy of abuse.

- Advertisement -

His own struggles with addiction, poverty, self-doubt and other issues was something he was open about. He also fought to realize his full potential. Here are seven quotations from him that, in the words of his late friend Michael K. Williams, highlight why we should not take him for granted.

Related: 17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

“Omar was a dark-skinned, outspoken man from the hood that didn’t care about what anybody thought. “He is all I wish I could be.” New York Times June 2017.

“Feeling great, it has to be from the inside out and not the outside in.” __S.28__

I don’t believe that mistakes are possible. “I believe that I am exactly where I was supposed to be. If it had been meant to be, then I would be there.” — Vanity Fair August 2017.

- Advertisement -

It is wrong to arrest people or destroy people’s lives because of a minor, nonviolent offense like drug addiction, marijuana use, or mental illness. These are not criminal charges. “It’s God’s grace that I was not imprisoned because of my antics growing-up.” –The New Yorker, December 2014.

We can see the flaws in ourselves by watching shows such as The Wire and When They See Us. It is important that entertainment stories not only tell about fantasy, love and escapism but also dig deeper. Many of us draw inspiration from these types of shows and they connect us. __S.37__

“Really fast, I was called “the bald-headed boy without a scar” and it quickly became my nickname. I also knew that this would get tiring. “I had common sense enough to realize that if I wanted to make this fame last five minutes, I would have to get something under my belt. __S.40__

These characters are the stories that I am being sent by the universe to tell. I have been influenced by them in some way. My life is still a work in process. “I strive to be better than I was yesterday.” — The Breakfast Club, September 2016

Related: 16 Inspiring Quotes From U.S. Open Tennis Legend Arthur Ashe