ABBA Voyage Tickets: Where and when can you buy ABBA Concert Tickets?

Last week the legendary Swedish band ABBA announced their return after 40 years away from the spotlight. Voyage will be released by the quartet on November 5, 2021. This is their first album for almost 40 years. The quartet also announced that they would be launching a London residency show. The shows are called the ABBA Voyage. During these gigs the band will be utilising ABBAtars, virtual versions of themselves performing alongside a 10-piece live band. These incredible shows have tickets on sale now

What date do ABBA Voyage Tickets go on Sale? - Advertisement - Tickets for general release to the eagerly awaited return of ABBA are now available. They go on sale Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 at 10 AM UK Time (GMT). The tickets are available exclusively at Ticketmaster and range in price starting from PS50+. These events will be divided into groups of one month, starting in May 2022. ABBA Voyage tickets are due for release today, Tuesday September 7, at 10am – order on Ticketmaster here. - Advertisement - READ MORE: ABBA: Watch new video I Still Have Faith In You

From May 2022 to September 2022, ABBA will perform their Voyage residency slots. The group will be playing around 30 gigs each month, except for May and September which have only five gigs. Every performance will take place in an arena custom built at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England. The fans have high hopes of seeing the legendary band return, as they have shown that they can still write hits. - Advertisement - Buy tickets for ABBA voyage here.

ABBA is one of the most successful musical acts of all-time, with over 150 million copies sold around the world. Recently, they released two new songs. First, “I Still Have Faith in You”, received a music video that featured clips from the band over the years. Watch the video below. Last week, Don’t Shut Me Down was the second song released by the band. A lyric video for it has been posted on their YouTube channel. Watch the video below. ABBA has stated that they perform for their fans as digital versions of their best selves, backed up by the finest today. DO NOT MISS…

Bjorn Ulvaeus stated that the songs were about him. It is about realizing that it is impossible to get where you are. Who has ever had the opportunity to release an album and be best friends, enjoying one another’s company after forty years? “Nobody.” “The album [finished] is in the can,” he said. We wouldn’t have made it if we weren’t proud of it.” The joke continued: “There’s a proverb for the music industry.” It is not a good idea to wait 40 years before you release an album. Benny Andersson, a fellow member of the group added that “We aren’t competing with Drake or all these guys.” It’s hard for me to understand the components that make today work. “We’ve done the best we can at our age!”

The band has achieved incredible feats despite their old age. 2010 saw the induction of ABBA into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their hit song Dancing Queen received a Grammy Hall of Fame induction in 2015. The Visitors was their last album and went platinum in Sweden, Germany, Finland, and the UK.

